Iran to host Russian Duma team on Monday 

TEHRAN - A high-ranking delegation of Russian lawmakers is to arrive in Tehran on Monday to participate in the second session of the parliamentary cooperation committee of Iran and Russia.

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin will head the delegation.

Volodin is scheduled to hold a meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

The State Duma is the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

The first meeting of the parliamentary cooperation committee was held in Russia’s southwestern city of Volgograd in September 2018.

Initiated by the heads of the Iranian and Russian parliaments, the committee has been formed to promote the parliamentary relations between Tehran and Moscow.

Back in June, a delegation of Iranian lawmakers traveled to Russia to take part in the Second International Forum on Development of Parliamentarism.

The Iranian delegation, consisting of members of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee as well as Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group, visited Moscow at the invitation of Volodin. The parliamentary team was led by vice-speaker of the Parliament Massoud Pezeshkian.

