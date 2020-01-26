20 foreign investment companies to attend TIM 2020

TEHRAN – Twenty foreign investment companies will attend the 2nd Technology Investment Meeting (TIM 2020) which will be held in Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park on February 4-5.

Companies from Pakistan, Egypt, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, Lebanon, India and Syria, as well as 100 domestic investment companies, will participate in the event, IRNA reported on Saturday.

So far, 100 projects have been submitted to the secretariat of the meeting, among which 15 projects were approved and introduced to the foreign companies, including three projects in the fields of medical equipment, medicine and new energy for investment, and two projects proposed from foreign startups for joint venture in the fields of Fintech and internet services.

Three specialized panels on joint venture and investment insurance are also planned to be held during the event.

Moreover, technology investment opportunities in Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt and Iran will be discussed.

Investors from around the world will attend the meeting to evaluate Iranian technology-based projects and products for potential investment.

Good opportunities, such as abundant manpower alongside cheap knowledge-based and technological products, have attracted foreign investors, despite unilateral sanctions, to consider the Iranian knowledge-based ecosystem.

