“The Sun’s Daughter” captures Iranian children’s hearts

TEHRAN – The third edition of Sweden-based Afghan writer Mohammad-Hossein Mohammadi’s children’s book “The Sun’s Daughter and the Black Devil” has recently been released by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY) in Tehran.

Illustrated by Iranian artist Mohammadreza Lavasani, the book tells the story of a little girl, Aftab (Sun), who decides to fight the darkness in her land caused by the black devil.

Mohammadi was forced to flee the war in his homeland in 1982 in search of hope and safety in Iran.

He left Iran in 1996 to start a new life in his motherland Mazar-i-Sharif. However, he was forced again to flee the city just one year later after the outbreak of war by the Taliban.

He earned an M.A. degree in filmmaking in Iran.

His short story collection “The Red Figs in Mazar-i-Sharif” won several literary awards, including the Hushang Golshiri Award and Isfahan Literary Award.

Photo: Front cover of Afghan writer Mohammad-Hossein Mohammadi’s “The Sun’s Daughter and the Black Devil”.

