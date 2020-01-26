Art Bureau to make doc on Martyr Soleimani’s affection for children 

TEHRAN – The Art Bureau for Children and Young Adults plans to portray Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s affection for children in a documentary film.

“Martyr Soleimani and his kind behavior toward children will be the main topic of the documentary,” Art Bureau Deputy Director for Cultural Affairs Hamid Hosseinzadeh said in a press release on Sunday.

“His affection towards children especially the children of those Iranian soldiers who were martyred by ISIS terrorists in Syria was very special and was one of the lasting aspects of his character,” he added.

“Any image that narrates specific aspects and bravery of the martyr needs to be recorded and preserved for future generations to show how this national and international hero achieved such a high position and won the hearts,” he added.

He gave no information about the director and crew members of the documentary, which will be filmed on locations in Tehran and Kerman, Soleimani’s hometown.

The documentary is scheduled to be screened during the Week of Islamic Revolution Arts in April.

Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Photo: Commander Qassem Soleimani greets several children of Iranian soldiers martyred by the ISIS terrorists in Syria in an undated photo.

