“No Place for Angels” crew to raise funds for Sistan-Baluchestan flood victims

TEHRAN – The crew members of the documentary “No Place for Angels” about the national Iranian women’s hockey team announced on Sunday they will donate all the box office receipts during the Fajr Film Festival to the flood victims in Sistan-Baluchestan.

Directed by Sam Kalantari, the documentary will be competing in the 38th Fajr Film Festival. In a video released on social networks, the members of the hockey team called upon the Iranian people to watch the documentary during the festival.

The girls have mentioned that people, especially the people from Sistan-Balchestan, have had a great role in their victories.

“No Place for Angels” shared the special jury award with “Sheep Hero” by Dutch filmmaker Ton van Zantvoort at the 13th Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major documentary film festival, in December 2019.

An unprecedented heavy rainfall, which began on January 10, has led to flash flooding in the southern provinces, including Sistan-Baluchestan.

Photo: A scene from “No Place for Angels” by Sam Kalantari.

