Tehran’s “Holland Alley” to be made a national heritage

TEHRAN – “Holland Alley” in Tehran, which is mostly populated by Iranian-Armenian citizens, is worth to be inscribed on the national list of cultural heritage, Tehran City Council member Ahmad Masjed-Jamei said on Friday.

The national registration of this historical alley could be regarded as a symbol of cooperation between Iran and the Netherlands, as well as Muslims and Christians, the official said, IRNA reported.

Situated in Tehran’s District 8, the alley is of high cultural importance. Its history dates back to 1962 when a strong earthquake hit Buin Zahra county in Qazvin province.

Following the Buin Zahra earthquake, [all the lands limited to] this alley were purchased by the [then] queen of the Netherlands and given to Armenians [who were amongst the quake victims and their families] to reside,” Masjed-Jamei explained.

At present, the alley requires some restoration in terms of urban landscape, he said, adding that once the restoration work is completed, the alley will be ready to be registered on the national heritage list.

AFM/MG