Rouhani felicitates India on Republic Day

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani has felicitated India on its Republic Day, calling for expansion of Tehran-New Delhi ties, Mehr reported.

In two separate messages to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rouhani expressed hope that Tehran-New Delhi relations would enhance in all fields in the interests of both nations.

“Given the wide cultural, historical and long-standing common grounds, I hope we will see the growth and development of relations across all fields of mutual interest,” he said.

The president wished the Indian people prosperity and progress, stating that “the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, having ancient cultures and civilizations in Asia, have witnessed the golden age of bilateral relations.”

India freed itself from centuries of colonial British rule in August of 1947. They began work on a new governing document for the sprawling nation, and it was adopted in November 1949.

But it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that its new constitution went into effect.

And on that day, with an estimated population of about 359 million people, India officially became the world's largest democracy.

And from that first January 26 onward, the country celebrates with Republic Day.

MH/PA

