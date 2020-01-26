15 movies line up for Termeh Iranian Cultural Festival in Munich 

TEHRAN – Fifteen movies from Iranian filmmakers will be screened during the 4th Termeh Iranian Cultural Festival, which will take place in Munich, Germany from January 30 to February 12.

The films will compete in a three-day program, which will commence on February 5, the organizers have announced.

Short fiction movies “Rhino” by Armin Purmohammad, “Slow Death” by Amin Sahrai, “Tasouki” by Puria Pishvai, “Cover” by Vahid Alvandifar, “Reverence” by Sogol Rezvani and “A +” by Behrang Mirzai are among the films.

The lineup also includes the three documentaries “1 Kilo of Fly’s Wing” by Reza Sobhani, “Darkened Water” by Alireza Dehqan and “Suzangerd” by Masumeh Nurmohammadi Qomi.

The animated film competition also features “Summer Snow” by Amin Chadegani, “Command” by Farshid Abdi, “A Nightmare Tale” by Farhad Gholami, “Loop” by Omid Safai, “S” by Hamed Aslani, and “This Side, Other Side” by Lida Fazli.

Critic Sahar Asrazad and filmmakers Omid Shams and Nima Qolizadegan are the members of the jury.

A great part of the festival is dedicated to music. Mojgan Shajarian, Azad Mirzapur, Farideh Sarsangi, Mohammad Azmand, and Vahid Salehi are among the musicians who will perform during the event.

Several dramatic performances, literary sessions, workshops and art exhibitions will also be held at the Termeh festival, which is organized by Iranian expatriates in Germany in collaboration with their fellow artists in Iran.

Photo: “1 Kilo of Fly’s Wing” by Reza Sobhani.

MMS/YAW