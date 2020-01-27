Fajr Film Festival announces jury for official competition

TEHRAN – The organizers of the 38th Fajr Film Festival announced the jury for the official competition on Monday.

The jury is composed of filmmakers Narges Abyar, Fereidun Jeirani, Mohammad-Mehdi Asgarpur and Maziar Miri.

Set and costume designer Abbas Belondi, cinematographer Turaj Aslani, actor Saeid Rad, critic Tahmasb Solhju and cultural manager Reza Purhossein are the other members of the jury.

A lineup of 22 movies including “Abadan Eleven 60” by Mehrdad Khoshbakht, “Atabay” by Niki Karimi, “The Clouds about to Rain” by Majid Barzegar and “Exit” by Ebrahim Hatamikia will go on screen in the official competition of this edition of the festival.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival will be held in Tehran from February 1 to 11.

Photo: This combination photo shows the jury of the 38th Fajr Film Festival.

ABU/MMS/YAW