Larijani calls for Iran-Russia co-op to counter U.S. dictatorship

TEHRAN – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday that the United States “is dragging the region towards an international dictatorship”, calling for Iran-Russia cooperation to counter Washington.

Larijani made the remarks during the second Iran-Russia joint supreme committee for parliamentary cooperation.



“The United States is dragging the regional situation towards international dictatorship and demonstrating humiliating behavior. In this situation, cooperation between Iran and Russia is very important,” Larijani said.

The Russian parliamentary delegation arrived in Tehran on Monday. The team was headed by State Duma chief Vyacheslav Volodin.

Larijani noted that Iran and Russia are important and influential countries in the region.

He also called for expansion of economic ties.

For his part, Volodin attached great importance to expansion of cooperation and interaction.

In a press conference after the meeting, Volodin said that Russia seeks to expand relations with Iran in various areas.

“We respect the relations between the two countries and we believe the ties must be continued within the framework of mutual respect and hope on the future,” the State Duma chief said.

Elsewhere, he said that Iran and Russia are two partners that are committed to non-interference in other countries’ affairs and do not exercise double standards.

