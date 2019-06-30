Iranian team in Moscow to attend parliamentary forum

TEHRAN – A high-ranking Iranian parliamentary delegation is in Russia to attend the second edition of the International Forum on Development of Parliamentarism.

The delegation is led by Deputy Parliament Speaker Massoud Pezeshkian and consists of members of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee as well as the Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group, Tasnim reported on Sunday.

The lawmakers traveled to Moscow at the invitation of Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Viacheslav Volodin.

They will also hold meetings with top Russian lawmakers and officials as well as members of other delegations attending the forum.

The forum will be held from July 1 to 3 in Moscow.

Volodin has announced that Russia is expecting around 800 foreign representatives from 131 countries. According to the chairman of Duma, 85 countries would be represented at the level of official parliamentary delegations, including 37 African teams.

More than 500 international participants, parliamentarians and experts from 96 countries attended the 2018 edition of the forum, which highlighted the importance of inclusive and equitable cooperation among the nations and their alliances to ensure international and regional security and stability.

MH/PA