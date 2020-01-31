Pakistan firm to expand border security cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah said on Thursday that Islamabad is determined to expand cooperation with Iran in various areas of border security and fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.

During a meeting with Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Shah praised Iran-Pakistan relations as historically formed based on religious and social affinities.

For his part, Ambassador Hosseini said, “It is unavoidable to boost security in borders to help the sustainable development of the region and also the well-being of the people of the two countries, especially those who reside in border areas.”

He also extended Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli’s invitation for Shah to visit Iran.

Iran and Pakistan held their 23rd border meeting in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan on January 1.

The Iranian and Pakistan officials exchanged views over various issues, including expansion of trade ties, restoration of sustainable security to common borders, joint campaign against terrorism, countering illegal crossing at borders, and anti-drug trafficking cooperation.

Ahmad Ali Mohebati, governor of the southeastern border province of Sistan-Balouchestan, said in November 2019 that the Iranian government had decided to withdraw 100 million dollars from the National Development Fund (NDF) to seal borders with Pakistan.

“This amount of money will speed up the work but will not be enough,” Mohebati told IRNA.

The provincial governor added, “Iran cannot seal the borders unilaterally and has reached agreements with Pakistan in this respect and this country [Pakistan] has also started sealing the borders.”

“Pakistan has sealed 50 kilometers of the borders by constructing barbed wire and fences,” he said.

He also said that sealing the borders will not cause any trouble to those residing in the area.

NA/PA