Iran allocates $100 million to seal southeastern borders: governor

TEHRAN - Ahmad Ali Mohebati, governor of southeastern border province of Sistan-Balouchestan, said on Sunday that the government has decided to withdraw 100 million dollars from the National Development Fund (NDF) to seal borders with Pakistan

“This amount of money will speed up the work but will not be enough,” Mohebati told IRNA.

The provincial governor added, “Iran cannot seal the borders unilaterally and has reached agreements with Pakistan in this respect and this country [Pakistan] has also started sealing the borders.”

“Pakistan has sealed 50 kilometers of the borders by constructing barbed wire and fences,” he said.

He also said that sealing the borders will not cause any trouble to those residing in the area.

Iran’s border guard commander, Qassem Rezaee, said on Saturday that Tehran and Islamabad have cooperated to enhance security at common borders.

He said Iranian-Pakistani border guards have made a plan to protect the common border after consultations between the two countries’ officials, Tasnim reported.

Once in a while terrorists and hooligans use Pakistan’s soil as a safe haven to do sabotage acts in the border province of Sistan-Balouchestan.

NA/PA