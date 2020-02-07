Iran, Pakistan highlight border security cooperation

TEHRAN - Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Iran’s ambassador to Islamabad, and Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Thursday highlighted the importance of close security cooperation in border areas.

According to IRNA, the two sides also called for military cooperation.

Hosseini praised Pakistan’s determination to fence border areas.

Ambassador Hosseini also met with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on January 30.

“It is unavoidable to boost security in borders to help the sustainable development of the region and also the well-being of the people of the two countries, especially those who reside in border areas,” Hosseini said.

Shah said that Islamabad is determined to expand cooperation with Iran in various areas, including border security, fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.

Iran and Pakistan held their 23rd border meeting in the Pakistani province of Baluchistan on January 1.

Ahmad Ali Mohebati, governor of the southeastern border province of Sistan-Balouchestan, said in November 2019 that the Iranian government had decided to withdraw 100 million dollars from the National Development Fund (NDF) to seal borders with Pakistan.

“This amount of money will speed up the work but will not be enough,” Mohebati told IRNA.

The provincial governor added, “Iran cannot seal the borders unilaterally and has reached agreements with Pakistan in this respect and this country [Pakistan] has also started sealing the borders.”

“Pakistan has sealed 50 kilometers of the borders by constructing barbed wire and fences,” he said.

He also said that sealing the borders will not cause any trouble to those residing in the area.

NA/PA