Spanish show to offer fans free admission in Tehran 

TEHRAN - Entry will be free to a major Spanish cultural heritage show in Tehran on the occasion of the Ten-Day Dawn, which marks the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The show, which opens tomorrow at the National Museum of Iran, will be free of charge to both foreign and domestic visitors, from February 1 to 11, excluding two Mondays (Feb. 3 and 10), the museum’s director Jebrael Nokandeh said on Friday, ILNA reported.

The loan show was inaugurated last September in partnership with Spain’s Archeological Museum of Alicante (MARQ), with around 300 objects, some of which dating for millennia.

The show is in return for a landmark Iranian exhibit titled “Iran, Cradle of Civilization” that the Spanish museum had hosted from March 14, 2019 to September 1 of the same year, pulling in 101,108 visitors Spain and other nationalities.

Last month, Spanish Charge d’Affaires to Tehran, Jose Luis Solano, said, “I believe that there are very good tourism relations between the two countries as we have many requests each year from Iranians for [obtaining] visas and traveling to Spain.”

AFM/MG