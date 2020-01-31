Syrian cartoon contest picks work by Iranian artist Amir-Reza Torkaman 

TEHRAN – A cartoon by Iranian artist Amir-Reza Torkaman has been selected to compete in the 16th Syria International Cartoon Contest.

Torkaman’s work is competing in the cartoon section focusing on the theme of Mask.

The caricature section is being organized on the theme of the Syrian writer and poet Mohammad Almaghout (1934-2006).

Winners will be honored with golden, silver and bronze prizes. The jury will also present five cartoonists with special prizes.

The exhibition opened on January 26 and will run for one month.

Photo: This cartoon by Iranian artist Amir-Reza Torkaman was selected to compete in the 16th Syria International Cartoon Contest.

