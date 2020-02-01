8-year-old boy battling cancer achieves dream of becoming a fireman

TEHRAN – Arian, an eight-year-old boy suffering from cancer, got to fulfill his wish of becoming a firefighter.

Arian celebrated his eighth birthday on Friday with Ahvaz city’s officials, citizens, and firefighters in attendance. He was appointed as a commander of operations for one day, IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

At a symbolic ceremony, a fire alarm was sounded and the young commander while dressed in full firefighters’ uniform, was dispatched to the scene along with firefighters and eight fire engines.

Arian's firefighting operations were well done and the little boy’s wish of becoming a fireman finally came true thanks to the Ahvaz fire department.

FB/MG

