The Hague exhibit displays calligraphic paintings by Hossein Fadai 

TEHRAN – The House of Iranians in The Hague is playing host an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Iranian artist Hossein Fadai, the Embassy of Iran in the Netherlands has announced.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition named “Delight of Letters” was attended by Iran’s Ambassador Alireza Kazemi-Abadi and a number of foreign diplomats.

The exhibit has been organized to provide an opportunity for cultural dialogues between the nations and put a spotlight on the high position of art among Iranians, Kazemi-Abadi said.

Iranian musicians Arezu Rezvani and Farid Sheikhbahai also gave a performance during the opening ceremony.

Calligrapher Fadai has also held a workshop to make the visitors more familiar with the beauty and delicacy of Persian calligraphy.

The exhibit opened on Friday and will be running for four days. It will next move to the Dutch city of Maastricht and then to the German city of Munich.

Photo: Guests visit an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Iranian artist Hossein Fadai at the House of Iranians in The Hague, January 31, 2020. (Embassy of Iran in the Netherlands).

