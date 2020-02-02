Educational projects worth $330m to be inaugurated

TEHRAN – A total of 1,015 educational projects worth 14 trillion rials (nearly $330 million) will be inaugurated across the country, Mehrollah Rakhshanimehr, director of the organization for renovation, development, and equipment of schools, has announced.

The projects will be inaugurated by the next 10 days, on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, he stated, ISNA reported on Sunday.

According to Rakhshanimehr, the projects include 4,168 classrooms, 11 swimming pools, and 32 gyms.

About 14,000 classrooms have been built so far this year (started March 21, 2019), compared with some 10,000 last year, he concluded.

In December 2018, Rakhshanimehr said that there are 530,000 classrooms nationwide, 160,000 of which are dilapidated, not meeting safety standards.

