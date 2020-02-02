14th Fajr Poetry Festival honors winners

TEHRAN – Winners of the 14th Fajr Poetry Festival were honored Saturday during a ceremony at Helal Cinema in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

The honoring ceremony was attended by the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

In the Adults’ Poetry section, the books “In the Color of Danube” by Vaheh Armen and “Ra Ra” by Pantea Safai shared the top award.

“Four Line Book” by Ali Mirfazli was named the best in the About Poetry section.

No winner was picked in the Children’s Poetry section. However, the books “Your Heart Won the Bet” by Fatemeh Salarvand and “Do Lips Have Zipper” by Gholamreza Baktash received honorable mentions.

A large number of Persian poets attended the festival, which opened in Isfahan on January 2.

The organizers of the festival launched a campaign to collect books to donate to the flood-stricken people in Sistan-Baluchestan.

Photo: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi makes a speech during the closing ceremony of the 14th Fajr Poetry Festival at the Helal Cinema in Zahedan on February 1, 2020.

