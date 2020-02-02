Iran B futsal team beat Tajikistan at Thailand tourney

TEHRAN – Iran B futsal team defeated Tajikistan 3-2 at the SAT International Futsal Championship Hat Yai Thailand 2020.

The Iranian team will meet Malaysia on Monday.

SAT International Futsal Championship Thailand 2020 is being held in Hat Yai, Songkhla from Feb. 2 to 8.

The tournament was supposed to be played with six nations into two groups of three. Then, due to the Coronavirus concern both Turkmenistan and Kuwait withdrew from the event, being replaced by Myanmar and Thailand "B".

Finally, also Myanmar withdrew and the challenge was reorganized in a unique group of five teams.