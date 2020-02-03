Tehran archaeology symposium to convene experts from around the globe

TEHRAN – A number of international cultural heritage experts, historians and archaeologists have been invited to attend the 17th Annual Symposium on the Iranian Architecture, which will be held on February 18-19.

Several specialized meetings are scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the two-day event to review various archaeological projects conducted during the Iranian calendar year 1397 (March 2018 – March 2019), IRIB reported.

Experts from Denmark, Italy, Austria, China, Germany and Iran have so far announced readiness to take part in the event, the report said. The National Museum of Iran will be hosting the symposium that is organized by the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism.

Amongst chief archaeological excavations of the year was dozens of tombs and catacombs discovered in Liar-Sang-Bon, an archaeological site in Amlash, northern Iran. Radiocarbon dating tests indicated that the tombs, which came in various shapes, date back to Parthian (247 BC–224 CE) and Sassanid (224 CE-651) eras.

