Jahanbakhsh wins Match of the Day goal of the month

TEHRAN – Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh has won Match of The Day’s goal of the month.

He scored an overhead kick in the 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on New Year’s Day, which won the award.

His spectacular goal was one of eight goals shortlisted.

Jahanbakhsh becomes the first Albion player to win such an award.

He is the third Iranian player to score in Premier League history (also Ashkan Dejagah and Andranik Teymourian) and the first since Dejagah in April 2014.

The winner was decided by a fans’ poll.