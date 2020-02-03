“Khorshid” replaced by “Filicide” at Fajr Film Festival

TEHRAN – Director Mohammad-Hadi Karimi’s movie “Filicide” replaced Oscar-nominated director Majid Majidi’s latest movie “Khorshid” in the official competition of the 38th Fajr Film Festival after Majidi failed to prepare the movie for the event, the organizers announced in a press release on Monday.

“Filicide” narrates the story of a family and their ups and downs over a period of 30 years.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival, which opened in Tehran on Saturday, will run until February 11.

Photo: A scene from “Filicide” by Mohammad-Hadi Karimi.

