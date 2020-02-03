Iceland: a genocide in silence; hidden anti-47 army

TEHRAN - Look at these numbers and votes: Approved with 48 votes in favor, 2 abstentions, and 0 against. After counting the votes and adopting this resolution, known as United Nations General Assembly Resolution 217, they called it the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Iceland, as a country in favor of the resolution, signed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. This resolution was signed about 70 years ago and today, Iceland is considered as the only country in the world which has eradicated Down syndrome people. Is eradication of Down syndrome people who are a part of society any different than genocide? Did Iceland fail to read Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights?

Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights:

"... All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood ..."

Today, Iceland is blocking the free birth of people. These chromosomally different people are prevented to be born in Iceland. Based on their approved protocols, health policies, and established laws, Iceland has eradicated and massacred people with Down syndrome.

In a part of Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, it is stated that “... and everyone has the right to life...”

Iceland has acted as if Down syndrome people do not deserve life. Do you know that from 2015 no Down syndrome person has been born in Iceland? (Except for two cases where the results of maternal pregnancy screening tests were wrong and they were told that their fetuses did not have Down syndrome).

The way Iceland treats Down syndrome people was only carried out by Hitler many years ago. Hitler was the operational commander of the T4 project, referred to as the largest massacre of people with disabilities, cerebral palsy, and a variety of neurological disorders.

According to the statistics, about 200,000 of the aforementioned people were killed in this project. These people were killed in six gas slaughterhouses where victims died in the gas chambers by inhaling carbon monoxide gas for several hours upon arrival. This sentence was written on one of the most famous posters related to this project:

“Thousands of marks. This is the expense a person with a genetic disease imposes on society during his or her lifetime; dear citizen, this is your money as well.”

But now, the nature of this 100% eradication of Down syndrome people in Iceland is like the T4 project and seeks eugenics at its heart, which is a very superficial conception of human heredity.

Considering this 100% abortion of Down syndrome fetuses in Iceland and the genocide of 47-chromosome people with Down syndrome, which seems to be conducted in a very clever and nonviolent way but yet shows intellectual barbarism, it can be deduced that the decision-makers in Iceland consider Down syndrome people as an unsolvable problem, an extra burden on society, and, generally, a cadre of no use; therefore, their absence is preferable to their being and along with the causes corresponding to this, they struggle to fully eradicate Down syndrome fetuses.

However, the million-dollar questions are: based on what biological and scientific evidence and under what heading is 100% of Down syndrome embryonic life aborted in Iceland? Why is not even one of these embryos allowed to experience life? Under what kind of policy? In Icelandic hospitals and under what kind of genetic counseling, 100% of pregnant mothers who have Down syndrome fetuses undergo abortions? In this genetic consultations, based on what was mentioned in a well-known news agency providing the related statistics by Icelandic genetic counselors, the number of genetic counselors was considered more than enough.

Practically, the mother with Down syndrome fetus is put in a siege circle of genetic counseling which eventually leads her to choose the easiest way and abort her Down syndrome fetus.

Thus, in Iceland, instead of facing the problem, the face of the problem is eliminated and as a genetic achievement, the country is free of Down syndrome people.

Militarily speaking, Iceland does not have a permanent army; it is completely correct in terms of military information; instead, Iceland has a permanent army in eugenics and elimination of people with different chromosomes. This strong army puts an end to many lives that could not have the opportunity to live.

Except for Iceland, the other 47 countries that signed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at the UN General Assembly should be asked why they have been silent.

Except for Iceland, do the other 47 countries which voted in favor of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948, remember the contents of this resolution? A statement that repeatedly refers to the term human. In that statement, the term human was used and the number of chromosomes a human should have was not mentioned. This is because people with Down syndrome who have an extra chromosome are also humans and they should have all the rights listed in the original text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, including the right to life, dignity, liberty, equality, all personal rights, freedom of thought, freedom of speech, social rights, economic rights, cultural rights, educational rights, health rights, and so on.

100% of Down syndrome fetuses are aborted in Iceland. These people with Down syndrome are the future of Iceland who never get the chance to live and they are killed by losing their least right, which is the right to live.

47 countries alongside Iceland, which together form the signatories of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, all have governments, presidents, and prime ministers composed of non-Down syndrome people. You know the good thing is that they are all human. The good thing is that we are all humans and no human can take the opportunity of life from any human.

I want to talk to the presidents of the signatories of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. If a person with Down syndrome signs a treaty, she/he will certainly stick to the commitment she/he made and this is one of their silent features.

Article 7 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights:

“All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law. All are entitled to equal protection against any discrimination in violation of this Declaration and against any incitement to such discrimination.”