Elections manifest excellence of Iran’s national security: Shamkhani

TEHRAN — Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has said elections are a manifestation of expansion and excellence of Iran’s national security.

“Protecting and safeguarding the elections are a national duty,” Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account, Mehr reported on Monday.

“The elections are a manifestation of Republicanism and Islamism of the establishment. The Leader of the Revolution has said repeatedly that both of these emphasize people and people’s vote,” he added.

The parliamentary elections, the 11th of its kind since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, will be held on February 21.

The Iranian parliament has 290 members who are elected by the people for four-year terms.

Article 99 of the constitution states that the Guardian Council "is responsible for supervising the elections of the Experts Assembly, the President of the Republic, the Islamic Consultative Assembly, and referrals to the public vote and referenda."

President Hassan Rouhani has said a competitive situation can pave the ground for a high turnout in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

MH/PA