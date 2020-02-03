Iran’s Zarif, EU’s Borrell discuss nuclear deal in Tehran

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell met in Tehran on Monday, discussing the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

Borrell is visiting at a time that the fate of the JCPOA hangs in the balance.

According to IRNA, the officials talked about the situation in the Persian Gulf region, the United States’ so-called “deal of the century” and its consequences on the region, the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) and the regional developments.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom, the three European states signatory to the JCPOA, issued a joint statement on January 14 announcing they have formally triggered the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism which could bring the issue before the UN Security Council.

Borrell said on January 24 that he had extended the time available to discuss ways to save the nuclear deal with Iran.

“There is agreement that more time is needed due to the complexity of the issues involved. The timeline is therefore extended,” Borrell said in a statement.

Borrell said the joint commission that regulates the Iran nuclear deal will meet in February but did not give a date.

Zarif has warned that Iran will raise the issue of quitting the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if the Europeans refer Iran’s nuclear case to the UN Security Council.

“If they (Europeans) take any action, the issue of quitting the NPT will be raised based on the letter of the President dating May 2018,” Zarif told ICANA in an interview on January 20.

Mojtaba Zonnour, chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, warned on Monday that Iran will take the next steps if talks with Borrell prove unfruitful.

Borrell was expected to hold talks with President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament speaker Ali Larijani.

