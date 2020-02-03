Iran reports first suspected coronavirus case

TEHRAN – The first person suspected of having the coronavirus in Iran was identified and hospitalized in the city of Isfahan, IRIB reported.

Arash Najimi, a spokesman with Isfahan University of Medical Science, said that a 29-year-old person with symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, is now hospitalized and is under intensive care.

"This person works at Isfahan airport and has been in contact with Chinese tourists,” Najimi said.

The person has undergone different tests and results will be announced within the next 48 hours, he added.

MG