Iranian animation “Malakout” honored at Dublin Silk Road festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Farnush Abedi’s short animated movie “Malakout” received an honorable mention at the Silk Road International Film Festival in Dublin, Ireland, the organizers announced last week.

The horror film is about a pianist, who has lost one of his hands and can’t play the piano anymore. Doctors decide to transplant a dead criminal’s hand to his body. The pianist with his new hand starts killing people.

The award for best film went to the Chinese movie “The Swing Maker”, which also brought Yu Daxiong the award for best director.

“The Stand Up Doll” by Evelyne Tollman Werzowa from South Africa was named best documentary.

Photo: A scene from “Malakout” by Iranian director Farnush Abedi.

