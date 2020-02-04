23 major gas projects to be inaugurated during "Ten-Day Dawn"

TEHRAN – Managing Director of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) said 23 major gas supplying projects are going to go operational or begin during the Ten-Day Dawn (Feb. 1-11 which marks the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution), IRIB reported.

According to Bahram Salavati, over 27 trillion rials (about $640 million) plus €900 million of investment has been attracted for the mentioned projects.

As reported, the projects include gas transmission lines, gas pressure boosting stations, several dispatching and telecommunication units as well as buildings.

Seven of the mentioned projects worth 8.33 trillion rials (about 198.4 million) will go operational, while the executive operations for the other 16 projects will also begin in the said period, according to Salavai.

Every year, during the Ten-Day Dawn celebrations numerous infrastructure projects are inaugurated or commenced to mark the development of the country after the Islamic Revolution.

Based on NIGC data, some 1,162 or 98 percent of the country’s cities are currently joined to the country’s national gas network and about 24,000 or 78 percent of the country’s total number of villages are also connected to the national network.

EF/

