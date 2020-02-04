TPO, ISIPO to co-op for promoting SMEs exports

TEHRAN – Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) and Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) discussed cooperation for the promotion of exports by the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

As reported by the TPO portal on Tuesday, during a Joint Council meeting, the two sides discussed the frameworks of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between them for expanding cooperation in order to empower SMEs for non-oil exports.

During the meeting, which was attended by senior managers from the two organizations, the TPO Head Hamid Zadboum Hamid Zadbom, emphasized the important role of SMEs in boosting the country’s production and exports.

He further mentioned the MOU signed between the two organizations as a positive step for the country’s economy and underlined the need for internationalization and support of such enterprises in order for increasing their competitiveness in global markets.

According to Zadboum, TPO has great capacities which can be used for boosting the country’s non-oil exports.

TPO’s presence in joint committees and business forums as the representative of the industry ministry, participation in foreign trading projects, cooperation and communication with the country’s business advisers and commercial attachés in this organization were mentioned by the official as some of the TPO vantage points.

“Sharing of resources and capacities in order for empowering the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises for participation in the international arena is a necessity for both organizations,” he stressed.

EF/