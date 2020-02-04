Rouhani felicitates Sri Lanka on Independence Day

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated Sri Lanka’s government and nation on the anniversary of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka’s independence.

Sri Lanka's Independence Day is a national holiday celebrated annually on February 4 to commemorate the country’s political independence from British rule in 1948. Usually, the main celebration takes place in Colombo, with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and performances.

In a message to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Rouhani wished prosperity and felicity for the Sri Lankan nation, according to the president’s official website.

