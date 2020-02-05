Iranian filmmaker Abbas Amini on Berlinale jury 

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Abbas Amini has been selected as a member of a jury for the Generation section of the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, the organizers have announced.

He will judge the films in the Generation 14plus Section of the festival, which will be held from February 20 to March 1.

South African writer and director Jenna Bass and Indian filmmaker Rima Das are the other members of the jury.

Two Iranian films “White Winged Horse” by Mahyar Mandegar and “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” by Masud Bakhshi will be screened in this section of the festival.

The festival will also screen “The Alien” (“Namo”) by Nader Saeivar in the Forum section and “The Kites” by Seyyed Payam Hosseini in the Generation Kplus, while “Selfie with Democracy” by Ali Atshani will be showcased during the European Film Market (EFM), which will be held on the sidelines of the festival.

Amini’s two films, “Valderama” about a teenage boy who is trying to obtain the ID card he’s never had and “Hendi and Hormoz” about an arranged marriage, went on screen at the Generation 14plus section in the previous editions of the festival.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Abbas Amini in an undated photo.

