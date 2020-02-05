Animations on life of martyr Soleimani in production 

TEHRAN – Over 90 animators in 25 teams from 15 provinces have gathered in Tehran to produce animations on the life story of Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The participating teams will be creating their animations within a three-day period, which began on Tuesday at the BOX startup factory of the Sharif University of Technology.

The technique of producing the animations are free and the top animations will be awarded.

The event has been organized by the Rezwan accelerator, a company investing in new ideas in collaboration with the Saba Animation Center.

Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Photo: Animators are working on their productions on the life story of martyr Qassem Soleimani. (Rezawanacc/Milad Arjomandi)

