“Dictator’s Wives” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – The first book of French writer Diane Ducret’s two-volume collection “Femmes de Dictateur” (Dictator’s Wives) has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Mohammad-Ali Asgari is the translator of the book, which has been released by Peydayesh Publications.

The collection discusses how nine of the 20th century’s great dictators, among them Lenin, Bokassa, Hitler and Saddam Hussein, included their women in their game, and the results of their actions.

The writer tries to picture the romantic relationships, the intervention of politics and the diverse destinies, often tragic, of the women who crossed paths and shared their lives with dictators.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of “Dictator’s Wives” by French writer Diane Ducret.

