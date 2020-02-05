Iran honors top books of the year

TEHRAN – Top publications in various categories were honored at the 37th Iran’s Book of the Year Awards, which were presented by President Hassan Rouhani during a special ceremony at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Wednesday.

“Cinema and Death: About Immortality” by Milad Roshanipayan won the award in the dramatic arts category.

In the play section, a Persian translation of Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s 1892 play “The Master Builder” by Behzad Qaderi received the award.

In the literature category, the award for the short story went to “We Were Traveling Through the Heyran Pass” by Hossein Lalbazri.

“The Shamelessness Situation” by Hamed Jalali and “Turning on the One-Way Street” by Mohammadreza Marzuqi shared the award for best novel of the year.

In the literary criticism section, “About Eternality and Mortality” by Ahmad Shakeri was honored.

In the translation section three books were awarded. A Persian translation French author François Jost’s book “Introduction to Comparative Literature” by Alireza Anushirvani, Laleh Atashi and Roqieh Bahadori was one of the books.

American literary historian David Damrosch’s “What Is World Literature?” translated by Shabnam Bozorgi and American writer H. Porter Abbott’s “The Cambridge Introduction to Narrative” translated by Roya Purazar were the other winners.

In the story translation section, Canadian writer Jonathan Auxier’s “The Night Gardener” translated into Persian by Samin Nabipur was honored.

In the documentation category, “Trainspotter” by Ehsan Noruzi about the history of railroads in Iran won the award.



The organizers also honored dozens of books in various categories, including history, religion, philosophy, social sciences, engineering and geography.

Photo: President Hassan Rouhani and scholars pose during the 37th Iran’s Book of the Year Awards at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on February 5, 2020. (President.ir)

