Iran able to respond quickly to any threat: Air Force chief

TEHRAN — Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Friday Iran is capable of responding quickly to any military threat.

“As we are capable of creating security in the region and will respond to any threat quickly, we also have the capability to create peace and stability,” Nasirzadeh said, addressing worshippers in Tehran, Mehr reported.

On January 8, Iran fired dozens of ballistic missiles on a U.S. airbase in Iraq from which the Pentagon had flown drones to assassinate General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

The attack took place immediately after General Soleimani was laid to rest after massive funeral precessions in big cities such as Ahwaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom, and Kerman, his birthplace.

Referring to the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Nasirzadeh also said the Revolution has had a profound impact on international relations and it has created hope in the hearts of the world’s oppressed people under the leadership of Imam Khomeini and Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Islamic Revolution is the most amazing phenomenon of contemporary history, he remarked.

The Iranian nation toppled the U.S.-backed Pahlavi regime on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.

The Revolution, spearheaded by the late Imam Khomeini, established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

On Bahman 22nd, which falls on February 11, Iranian people pour into the streets in their millions to commemorate the great victory of the Islamic Revolution.

In a statement last year, marking the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, the Leader asked the youth to take “the second great step” for the progress of the revolution."

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei insisted on “justice and campaign against corruption” in the next stage.

The Leader also pushed for promotion of science and research; economy; spiritually and ethics; independence, freedom, and national dignity; foreign relations; and lifestyle.

