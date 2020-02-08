Tombs of the martyrs of divine religions showered with flowers

TEHRAN – In a ceremony on Thursday at the cemetery of the Christian Armenians in eastern Tehran, the tombs of the martyrs of divine religions were showered with flowers. The event was the fourth of its kind. It was attended by Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Zoroastrian clerics, Tehran governor Anoushirvan Bandpay, and a number of people. The ceremony took place as Iran is marking the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.



