Sponge iron export rises 91 percent in 9 month yr/yr

TEHRAN- Iran exported over 823,000 tons of sponge iron during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2019), which was 91 percent higher than the figure of the same period of time in the past year, IRNA reported.

The country had exported 432,000 tons of the product during the first nine months of the previous year.

Also as reported, production of sponge iron in the country experienced an eight-percent growth to stand at 21.433 million tons during the nine-month period of this year from that of the past year.

Iranian mining sector witnessed some prominent growth both in production and export during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

According to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the value of Iran’s minerals and mining industries’ exports stood at $9.226 billion in the past year.

IMIDRO Managing Director Khodadad Gharibpour has previously announced that projects worth $2.17 billion have been put into operation in this sector during the past year.

