Iran to host four ECO events on tourism this year

TEHRAN – Iran will be hosting dozens conferences and meetings within the frame of the “Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Calendar of Events 2020”, however, four of which will be in tourism sphere.

“Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts will be hosting four tourism-related forums in the recently-announced ECO calendar of events,” ILNA quoted Mohammad-Ebrahim Larijani, the ministry’s director of advertising and marketing office, as saying on Monday.

The 6th International ECO/ Silk Road Food Festival will be held concurrent with a Meeting on Culinary Tourism from May 27 to 29 in the city of Zanjan, the official said.

Forum of ECO Head of Tourism Associations, Unions and other Tourism Stakeholders will be held June 29 to July 1. The Islamic Republic will also be hosting the 3rd Confobition (conference + exhibition) on Health Tourism, Larijani noted.

In April 2018, during the 23rd meeting of ECO foreign ministers in Tajikistan, the rotating presidency of ECO was handed to the Islamic Republic of Iran for a three-year term.

Iranian tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan in late January called for the Economic Cooperation Organization to consider granting visa-free travel for member states.

ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey for the purpose of promoting economic, technical and cultural cooperation among the member states.

In 1992, the organization was expanded to include seven new members, namely Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Republic of Uzbekistan.

ECO region with an area of more than 8 million square kilometers stretching from central to the south and south-west Asia and a population of around 450 million inhabitants is well-known for its natural beauties, as well as a diversity of its historical-cultural heritage.

AFM/MG