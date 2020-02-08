Structural reform of budget feature at Rouhani-Larijani-Raeisi meeting

TEHRAN – The Supreme Council of Economic Coordination held a meeting on Saturday at the presence of President Hassan Rouhani, Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani and Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi. A structural reform of the budget was the main subject of the session.

Decisions were also made for coordinating the three branches to optimize monitoring executive bodies in a way that lead to more efficiency.

The top officials also called on the people to attend the Bahman 22 rallies (Feb. 11) marking anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

They said participation in the rallies is symbol of “national unity and integrity” against the United States’ economic war.

