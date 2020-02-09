Grand exit from cinema ignored in controversies over “Exodus” 

Faramarz Qaribian, the 78-year-old star of many memorable movies of the Iranian cinema, announced on Friday that “Exodus” is his final movie, but the surprising announcement was snubbed in the wake of controversies over the movie, which challenges the current policies of the government in the country.

Retirements of great artists, who have constantly done their best to make the world more beautiful for us, always leave a bitter taste in our mouths. However, the announcement came as no great surprise unfortunately.

Qaribian played a key role in making the history of the 120-year-old Iranian cinema by his powerful performances in over 70 films, including “The Deer” and “Senator”.

He was a big box office draw in Iran’s post-revolution cinema during the 1980s. He co-starred with many eminent actors such as Behruz Vosuqi in several acclaimed movies such as Masud Kimia’s “The Deer” and “The Soil” before the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but the brilliant performances of other stars never overshadowed Qaribian’s strong position in the films.

It was anticipated that Qaribian’s return to cinema after a five-year hiatus would receive a warm welcome with “Exodus”, but his brilliant performance was overlooked in the storm of debates between director Ebrahim Hatamikia and journalists during a press conference after the premiere of the movie during the Fajr Film Festival.

It was no surprise for a septuagenarian to announce retirement, but it is regrettable that it received so little attention.

Qaribian made so many moments of our lives eternal by playing the roles of our imaginary heroes in films. He made a great portion of the history of our cinema. He is a hero of Iranian cinema, however, he was not treated like a hero following his announcement of his retirement.

Qaribian’s remarks in the announcement of his retirement need to be acknowledged: “I’ve become weary of the negative attitude of Iranian cinema officials, therefore, I am announcing that ‘Exodus’ is my final film.”

Photo: Iranian actor Faramarz Qaribian attends the 38th Fajr Film Festival at Tehran’s Mellat Cineplex on February 7, 2020. (ISNA/Hadi Zand)

