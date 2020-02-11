Child labor drama “The Sun” shines as best film at Fajr festival 

TEHRAN – “The Sun”, Majid Majidi’s drama about child labor in Tehran, won the Crystal Simorgh for best film at the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival on Tuesday.

Majidi and Nima Javidi co-wrote the screenplay for the film, which also won the award in this category.

A cast of Iran’s A-list film stars, including Ali Nasirian and Tannaz Tabatabai, and some students of a special school for child workers in the slums of Tehran act in the movie.

The group of child workers received honorable mentions during the closing ceremony of the festival organized at Tehran’s Milad Tower.

Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian received the Crystal Simorgh for best director for his drama “Walnut Tree” about a true story from the profound tragedy of Iraq’s chemical attack on the Iranian town of Sardasht in 1987.

Payman Maadi was crowned best actor for his portrayal of the leading character of the drama.

The special jury prize went to director/producer Saeid Malekan for his directorial debut “Day Zero” about Iran’s intelligence and police operations to arrest Jundallah terrorist group founder and leader Abdul-Malik Rigi.

The film also won Malekan the New Look award, which is presented to best directorial debut feature-film. The Golden Simorgh for best film from the national point of view also went to this movie.

The award for best actress went to Nazanin Ahmadi for her role in director Majid Barzegar’s drama “The Rain Falls Where It Will”.

Photo: Director Majid Majidi (R) accepts the Crystal Simorgh for best film for his drama “The Sun” from jury member Fereidun Jeirani during the 38th Fajr Film Festival at Tehran’s Milad Tower on February 11, 2020.

MMS