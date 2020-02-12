130 companies attending intl. jewelry expo in Tehran

TEHRAN - The 12th International Exhibition of Gold, Silver, Jewelry, Watch and Related Industries is hosting more than 130 domestic and foreign companies at Tehran Permanent International Fairground from February 12 to 15, IRNA reported.

Foreign exhibitions from different countries including Turkey, Italy, Germany, Britain, and Japan are showcasing their latest products and achievements in the event.

According to the Deputy Head of Iran’s Union of Gold, Silver, Jewelry and Precious Stones Esfandiar Seifi, the exhibition seeks to introduce Iran’s latest products and services in this industry to the world as well as making domestic producers familiar with destination markets and improving their competitiveness. It also tries to encourage exports and services of the domestic jewelry sector.

The official noted that the number of participants in this year’s exhibition has increased by nearly 50 percent compared to the previous edition.

Italy, Turkey, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Iran are the world’s top seven jewelry producers, and Iran is attempting to improve its position among them by increasing its exports, Seifi said.

