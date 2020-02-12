TPO to send trade delegation to Dubai

TEHRAN- Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) is going to dispatch a trade and marketing delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 16 to 20, the official portal of the state-run organization announced.

The delegation will make its trip to Dubai simultaneous with the 25th edition of one of the world’s largest annual food, beverage and hospitality exhibitions, Gulfood 2020.

The delegation is aimed to hold business talks and meetings with foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the exhibition while exploring the opportunities and capacities of other markets participating in this year’s exhibition.

EF/

