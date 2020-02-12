Iran’s flag carrier launches Asaluyeh-Doha service 

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier –IranAir – has launched new service connecting southwestern port city of Asaluyeh to Qatar’s capital, Doha, according to the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development’s portal.

The new route was operated for the first time on Feb. 9 from the Persian Gulf International Airport in Asaluyeh, Bushehr province, to Doha International Airport, according to Abolqasem Jalali, an official with Iran Air.

Using ATR aircrafts, the flight is operated on Sundays every week leaving Doha at 5 p.m. local time for Asaluyeh. The return flight is operated on the same day, leaving Persian Gulf International Airport at 7:40 p.m. local time for Doha International Airport.

Iran grants holders of Qatari passports tourist visas upon arrival at Iranian airports. Qatari nationals can obtain a single or multiple-entry visa from Iran’s Embassy in Doha, to avoid occasional delays at the port of arrival in case of crowding of passengers at the airport’s visa office.

AFM/MG