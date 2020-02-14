Persian version of “The Quiltmaker’s Gift” republished

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of American children’s writer Jeff Brumbeau’s 2000 book “The Quiltmaker’s Gift” is now in its 14th edition after its first version came out in 2004, the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCY), which is the publisher of the book, announced.

Translated by Fereidun Faryad, the book tells the story of a generous quilt-maker, who spends all of her time making quilts only to give them away. A greedy king meets the quilt-maker in a search for the one thing that will finally make him happy.

The quilt-maker agrees to make a quilt for the king, but only under certain conditions, which forces the king to undergo a change of heart. She helps the king learn that giving is the true secret to happiness.

Illustrated by Gail de Marcken, the book is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Children’s Book of the Year, Cuffy Award for Favorite Picture Book of the Year and Parent’s Choice Silver Award.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of the “The Quiltmaker’s Gift” by American children’s writer Jeff Brumbeau.

ABU/MMS/YAW