IIDCYA photos exhibit explores children in Arbaeen gathering 

TEHRAN -- Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) is displaying a selection of photos depicting children and teens during the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen in Iraq.

The photos were selected from the submissions to a contest organized by the IIDCYA.

Over 50 photos taken by participants aged 12 to 18 and above 18 opened on Wednesday at the IIDCYA in Tehran.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, jury member Alireza Karimi-Saremi said, “What is seen clearly in these photos is the honesty of the young photographers, which might not be found in the photos by adults.”

He said, “They have tried to tell the young adults that honesty is of high importance,” and added, “The highest qualities of the photos taken by young adults are their intimate and adventurous looks and views, which have drawn our attention in selecting and judging the photos.”

The winners of the photo contest were announced late January. Photos by Amirhossein Ghiaszadeh, Zeinab Azizi and Mahsa Shavandi were honored in the young adult section. Fatemeh Peymanpak, Mehdi Jafari and Mahnaz Nurian won the awards in the adults’ section.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the holy day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

The exhibit will be running until March 12 at the IIDCYA located on Hejab St., off Fatemi Ave.

Photo: People visit an exhibition of photos on the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen at the IIDCYA in Tehran on February 12, 2020. (IIDCYA/Nafiseh Modarresi)

