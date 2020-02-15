43 Iranian universities in ISC 2019 rankings

TEHRAN – Forty-three Iranian universities were placed in the Islamic World University Rankings 2019 announced by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC), ISNA reported on Monday.

ISC is the third internationally accredited citation center established in the Islamic Republic of Iran based on a resolution adopted in 2008 by the 4th Meeting of the Islamic Ministers of Higher Education (ICMHESR) in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to index, evaluate and publish scientific productions in Islamic countries.

The results show that the two universities of "Tehran Medical Sciences" and "Tehran" are among the top 10 in the list, Mohammad Javad Dehghani, head of the ISC said.

Sharif University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Isfahan University of Technology, Tarbiat Modarres, Amir Kabir University of Technology, Shiraz, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and Shahid Beheshti University are among the top universities in this ranking, he stated.

He added that the highest number of universities in the list belong to Turkey, Iran and Malaysia, which are ranked 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

This ranking system facilitates the comparison of universities and research centers academic performance on local and global scales in accordance with variously specialized indices to pursue their own macro policies considering domestic and regional rivals, he explained.

He pointed out that universities are evaluated that registered at least 800 citations in the Web of Science (Wob) database in 2015-2017, adding, the information is compiled from USPTO, WoS, Incite international databases.

In order to rank Islamic World Universities, the most important criteria are research (60 percent), innovation (15 percent), education (10 percent), and international activities (15 percent), he also explained.

Among 57 Islamic countries, a total of 248 universities from 24 are included in the ranking system, he said, noting, Saudi Arabia with 4 universities, Turkey and Iran both with 2, Malaysia and Egypt each with 1 are ranked among the top 10 universities of the list.

Referring to other Islamic countries in terms of the number of universities in the ranking, he stated that Egypt (18 universities), Pakistan (15 universities), Indonesia (13 universities), Saudi Arabia (12 universities), Tunisia (8 universities), Nigeria and Algeria (7 universities each), Morocco (5 universities), UAE (4 university), Jordan (3 universities), Lebanon, Qatar, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh (2 universities each), Uganda, Oman, Kuwait, Cameroon, Iraq, Senegal and Sudan (1 university each) were in the list.

