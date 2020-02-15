“One Person” from Iran to compete in Canterbury Anifest

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mahbubeh Kalai’s short film “One Person” will compete in the Canterbury Anifest, an animation festival in England.

Produced by Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), the animated movie is about love and loneliness.

The Canterbury Anifest will be held from February 28 to March 1.

Photo: A scene from “One Person” by Iranian director Mahbubeh Kalai.

